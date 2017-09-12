Teaching the littlies about sustainability

GOOD GARDEN: Ellie Sutton and Ari Saffigna of Maclean Community Pre-school take some time from watering the garden. The preschool is getting ready for Second Hand Saturday to raise money for their new kitchen.

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

MACLEAN Community Pre-school is looking to teach their kids to create a sustainable future, and hope to rehome some of the best second-hand items in the area to help a good cause.

The preschool is joining in on Second Hand Saturday on September 23 to raise money to help the school expand its kitchen.

"People can donate any saleable second-hand goods to the centre, or have their own stall for $10," director Kim Starkey said.

"It's part of our fundraising, but also part of our focus on sustainability."

Maclean Community Preschool Second Hand: Maclean Community Preschool is looking to Second Hand Saturday to help continue their sustainability work

The kitchen upgrade will help complete a "patch to plate" program for the children, where the food they plant, grow and pick from their own gardens can be cooked on site.

The gardens are already in place and filled with such vegetables as kale, brussel sprouts and beetroots as well as strawberries and oranges.

"The kids get out and they plant and water them," Ms Starkey said.

"We've previously had a bake stall at the Maclean Markets where we encouraged parents to bake goods so we could buy ourselves a stove to bake for the kids.

"Now we can to get some cooking items and upgrade so we can continue on with the produce from the gardens."

The day will run from 7am-midday at the school site at 15 Scullin Street, Townsend and more information is available from the school by ringing 66452213.