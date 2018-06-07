Team comes before major milestone for former Buccaneer

RUGBY UNION: When it comes to rugby, Jake Douglas knows it is a team sport.

That is why when he talked about his milestone 100th Shute Shield clash at the weekend, all he cared about was that his Southern Districts side had picked up a rare win over the undefeated Northern Suburbs.

Rather than focussing on his personal achievements, Douglas has already begun to look forward to their next clash.

"We had a bit of a slow start to the season, but now we have hit our straps and we're starting to play some good rugby," he said. "It was great to get the win against an undefeated side."

Douglas was one of four players to celebrate 100 games for the club at the weekend, in a testament to Southern Districts' loyalty to their players.

Douglas has become a senior leader in the playing group over recent seasons, and with the notching of his century of first grade games, the 26-year-old said he is beginning to feel like the old guard.

"I am becoming the old bloke, but it is nice to be able to lead the boys around," he said.

"When you look at the team there is a lot of new faces coming through the ranks, I think I am just lucky none of them have been second rowers or I would never have made the 100 games."

While both his brothers have gone on to higher levels with their sport, Kane playing for the Wallabies as recent as 2015, Douglas said he had no qualms playing first grade rugby in Sydney.

Instead he has built a life around his rugby - getting a degree in engineering before taking up a full time role with a Sydney-based construction firm.

"I am living the dream at the moment," he said. "I get to have a normal career, but still play competitive rugby at a high level.

"I don't want to leave the Shute Shield yet either, I love the challenge."