Team effort helps United start season on front foot

RATTLING BONES: Craig 'Bones' Moran hits a cut shot for Maclean United. Moran scored 31 as United chased down Iluka in the 30th over.

RATTLING BONES: Craig 'Bones' Moran hits a cut shot for Maclean United. Moran scored 31 as United chased down Iluka in the 30th over. Bill North

CRICKET: While young gun Coby Tabor stepped up with the ball, it took a full team performance from Maclean United to kickstart the Lower Clarence first grade season on the front foot.

The side's entire top order got starts at Iluka Oval as they chased down Iluka's total of 6-166 inside the 30th over.

It was a stellar start from Maclean openers Dean Moran (24) and Geoff Simmons (26) who put on a 50-run stand for the first wicket.

"It was the perfect way to start the innings, when you have a platform like that it really takes the pressure off the rest of the line-up,” captain Jarrad Moran said.

After the pair were removed in consecutive overs, the side refused to take the foot off the throat with Craig Moran (31) and Dan McColl (41) punching the Iluka attack to all parts of the ground.

"They just had all the time in the world, there was no rash shots, they just played every delivery on its merits,” Moran said. "It was a really good team effort to get us home and the boys will take a lot of confidence from a win like that.”

Iluka's Corey Kempshall (2 for 28 off 6) chimed in with two late wickets but it was too little too late with Maclean United cruising to the total.

Earlier in the day it had been a strong half-century opening stand from Iluka captain Brendan James (19) and Garry Ryan (24) before the pair were removed in consecutive balls with young United all-rounder Coby Tabor (3 for 13 off 8) on a hattrick.

The second wicket had been a minor miracle for the United side with the ball ricocheting off the fingers of first slip into the hands of Craig Moran at gully.

It would start a minor collapse for the Iluka side, losing four wickets for 16 runs before Dean Bartlett (40*) and Corey Kempshall righted the ship.

But the side never truly got away from United with high pressure in the field keeping them in check.

"It was a great effort with the ball from the whole team, they all stood up,” Moran said.

ILUKA V MACLEAN UNITED

At Iluka Oval

Toss: Iluka

Umpires: Steve Cameron

Iluka 1st Innings

B James c C Moran b Tabor 19

G RYAN c Moffitt b Tabor 24

J Lane lbw b C Moran 7

MJ Farrell c MORAN b Tabor 7

C Kempshall c Popko b Urquhart 21

D BARTLETT not out 43

J Allen c Moffitt b Williams 2

K Richards not out 26

Extras (b 8, lb 4, w 7, nb 1) 20

SIX wickets for 166

Overs: 39

FoW: 1-50(G RYAN) 2-50(B James) 3-60(J Lane) 4-66(MJ Farrell) 5-95(C Kempshall) 6-107(J Allen)

Bowling: C Tabor 8-0-13-3, C Moran 5-0-21-1, L Urquhart 3-0-23-1, N Williams 8-0-26-1, D McColl 4-0-13-0, A Moffitt 3-0-20-0, A Popko 8-0-40-0

Maclean United 1st Innings

D MORAN lbw b K Richards 24

GJ Simmons b Cowen 26

D McColl c James b Kempshall 41

C Moran b Allen 31

J Moran b Kempshall 12

L Urquhart not out 14

C Tabor c James b BARTLETT 6

A Moffitt not out 1

Extras (b 2, lb 1, w 4, nb 5) 12

SIX wickets for 167

Overs: 30

Bowling: J Allen 7-1-43-1(3nb, 1w), Z NEWTON 3-0-6-0, J WEBSTER 4-0-28-0(1nb, 1w), D Cowen 3-0-15-1(1w), K Richards 3-0-15-1, D BARTLETT 5-0-26-1, C Kempshall 6-0-28-2

MACLEAN United won first innings by four wickets.