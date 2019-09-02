Team in town to find place for Iluka ambos

Images from the Iluka Ambulance Action Group public meeting with deputy premier John Barilaro at the Iluka Bowling Club.

Images from the Iluka Ambulance Action Group public meeting with deputy premier John Barilaro at the Iluka Bowling Club. Adam Hourigan

PROPERTY investigation is the next important step in the planning process for Iluka's first ambulance station, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

"This is a significant milestone in the NSW Government's election commitment to build a new ambulance station at Iluka as part of the $122million Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration program,” he said.

"I know the Iluka community is eager to see the ambulance station realised as soon as possible and I can assure them that things are progressing as quickly as possible.

"There are a number of stages involved and identifying the best location to support the effective delivery of timely paramedic care to patients across the area is the next step in the planning process.

"Health Infrastructure and NSW Ambulance will engage on the ground with local stakeholders, including Clarence Valley Council, the Northern NSW Local Health District and Iluka Ambulance Action Group, to discuss delivering this vital piece of infrastructure for the community of Iluka.”

Earlier this year, the Iluka Bowls Club offered a piece of its land as a possible site for the ambulance station.

Mr Gulaptis said there were a number of criteria that influenced the identification of a preferred site, including site access and traffic, building design requirements, the area of the proposed lot, the local council's LEP and planning requirements, proximity to other services such as schools, childcare centres, health and other emergency services, local flood and services information, and health precinct/co-location opportunities.

IIuka is the 24th station to be announced under the RAIR program, which includes completed stations at Wagga Wagga, Coolamon, Ardlethan, Harden, Molong, Griffith, Kiama, Berry, Bay and Basin, Toukley, Wauchope, Hamlyn Terrace, Bathurst and Pottsville.