Teams know us better and we need to keep improving: Mentor

CAPTAIN: Sunshine Coast goal keeper Geva Mentor, centre, in action against West Coast Fever at USC Stadium on Saturday. Iain Curry

NETBALL: Sunshine Coast captain Geva Mentor says rival sides have a better understanding of the Lightning this year and it's up to her side to lift to another level.

The reigning champions have succumbed to three successive losses to start their campaign, after losing just two matches in their inaugural Super Netball season.

Goal keeper Mentor says the rest of the competition has become more familiar with their style of play.

"They know the brand of netball we're putting out there, they've seen how the combinations have worked and they've also improved themselves,” she said.

So Mentor said it's crucial they keep evolving.

"We still need to make sure we lift from where we are. We're not just sitting back on our performances and our success from last year. We're making sure as a club that we're improving.”

But it's a work in progress.

They had four players with representative commitments in the lead-up to the season so the combinations are taking some time to gel again.

"I guess with the interrupted pre-season with the Comm Games and everything it's taken that while to adjust and find our feet again,” she said.

"We'll get there, don't worry about that.

"It's all about having that intent and the girls definitely turn up to training with that intent.”

The Lightning will clash with Collingwood in Melbourne on Sunday.

The Magpies claimed their first win of the season last weekend, when they beat Adelaide.