Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAPTAIN: Sunshine Coast goal keeper Geva Mentor, centre, in action against West Coast Fever at USC Stadium on Saturday.
CAPTAIN: Sunshine Coast goal keeper Geva Mentor, centre, in action against West Coast Fever at USC Stadium on Saturday. Iain Curry
Netball

Teams know us better and we need to keep improving: Mentor

Steele Taylor
by
16th May 2018 5:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NETBALL: Sunshine Coast captain Geva Mentor says rival sides have a better understanding of the Lightning this year and it's up to her side to lift to another level.

The reigning champions have succumbed to three successive losses to start their campaign, after losing just two matches in their inaugural Super Netball season.

Goal keeper Mentor says the rest of the competition has become more familiar with their style of play.

"They know the brand of netball we're putting out there, they've seen how the combinations have worked and they've also improved themselves,” she said.

So Mentor said it's crucial they keep evolving.

"We still need to make sure we lift from where we are. We're not just sitting back on our performances and our success from last year. We're making sure as a club that we're improving.”

But it's a work in progress.

They had four players with representative commitments in the lead-up to the season so the combinations are taking some time to gel again.

"I guess with the interrupted pre-season with the Comm Games and everything it's taken that while to adjust and find our feet again,” she said.

"We'll get there, don't worry about that.

"It's all about having that intent and the girls definitely turn up to training with that intent.”

The Lightning will clash with Collingwood in Melbourne on Sunday.

The Magpies claimed their first win of the season last weekend, when they beat Adelaide.

geva mentor sunshine coast lightning super netball
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    EXPLAINED: The SRV and how it will affect you

    premium_icon EXPLAINED: The SRV and how it will affect you

    Council News Not sure how the SRV might affect you? We've provided a simple explanation as to what it is, how it will impact the region and what will happen to your rates

    Every dollar delivered for Coffs bypass

    Every dollar delivered for Coffs bypass

    News Deputy PM promises every cent of $971m for bypass will be available.

    NSW Police announce state-wide guns amnesty

    NSW Police announce state-wide guns amnesty

    News Unregistered firearms can be disposed or registered from July 1

    Scholarships available for childhood educators

    Scholarships available for childhood educators

    News $10,000 for early childhood educators to improve qualifications

    Local Partners