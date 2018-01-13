Menu
Teams relay support for others in need

RASINGING AWARENESS: Laura Fernando is taking part in the Relay For Life for her niece Savannah. INSET: Baby Savannah.
LAURA Fernando from Grafton is participating in the 2018 Grafton Relay For Life with her team, The Y Knots.

Laura relays for her niece, Savannah, who sadly passed away as a baby in 2002 from a brain tumour.

"Savannah was born four weeks premature and all was not well. She was born with two soft spots in her windpipe. One in her trachea and the other in her larynx,” Laura said.

Savannah was rushed to John Hunter Hospital and was placed on a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPap) machine until the spots hardened. A couple of weeks later Savannah went home. Despite progressing quite well and even starting to crawl, Savannah's legs didn't seem to be as strong as expected.

Laura Fernando's niece Savannah died of a brain tumour in 2002 when she was still a baby..
"A fortnight before she turned one she became very unwell and doctors monitoring her were puzzled,” Laura said.

A week later Savannah went into a coma and was diagnosed with a mass on her brain.

"She turned one on October 2 and died on October, 5, 2002 from an ependymoma, which grew out of her spinal cord at the base of her brain. Our cause is to help create awareness of children's cancers and unexplained tumours,” she said.

If you are interested in registering in the 2018 Grafton Relay For Life, you can sign up now for $15 per person using the discount code earlybird at www.relayforlife.org.au/Grafton

Topics:  cancer charity clarence valley fundraiser grafton grafton relay for life realy for life

Grafton Daily Examiner
