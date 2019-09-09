Menu
A water bomber drops water on the hillcrest fire near Maclean Frances Belle Parker
TEAMWORK: How firies stopped a fire spreading in Maclean

Adam Hourigan
by
9th Sep 2019 8:22 AM
WITH residents of Townsend looking to the south to keep an eye on the Shark Creek fire that had spread to Brooms Head Road, many were surprised to see a plume of smoke come from the north.

With the smoke growing larger at around 5pm, the fire quickly spread from behind two houses on Hillcrest, and was making its way down the rainforest gully towards houses in Maclean.

The crew from Yamba Fire Rescue were one of the first on the scene, and began to try to contain the fire, which had spread to a 100x100 metre area.

They worked with three lines of 38mm hose and two lines of 25mm percolating hose to contain the fire, and then the big guns were sent in.

Two firebombing aircraft swooped low over the houses of Townsend and Maclean, and dumped load after load of water upon the fire.

Making multiple passes within a five to ten minute period, the Yamba crew reported the dumping changed the fire scene from a raging developing fire to a small smolering one.

Their crew reamined to mop up the fire and make the scene safe, as smoke from the extinguished blaze filled the area around the high school and Jubilee Street.

