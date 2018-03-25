Teamwork prevents disaster on Summerland Way

DAMAGE: A truck carrying grain caught fire on the Summerland Way, 35km north of Grafton on Saturday.

DAMAGE: A truck carrying grain caught fire on the Summerland Way, 35km north of Grafton on Saturday. Phil Scott

A POTENTIAL disaster was avoided on Saturday morning when NSW Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service crews extinguished a B-double truck carrying grain that had caught on fire on the Summerland Way, 35km north of Grafton.

Clarence Valley RFS district manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said fire crews were called to the truck fire around 10.45am.

DAMAGE: A truck carrying grain caught fire on the Summerland Way, 35km north of Grafton on Saturday. Phil Scott

"One of the axles of the trailer caught fire with the heat extending into and causing the grain to catch fire,” Supt Watts said.

"The prime mover had been disconnected and removed so it sustained no damage, but the challenge to fire crews was how to put the fire out, which by the time crews arrived had burned itself into the payload and was smouldering away.

"The grain had to come out before the fire could be extinguished and also before the load could be moved from the scene. The fire caused extensive damage to the trailers that provided a challenge to the recovery agency.”

Supt Watts said he was glad to see the various emergency services work together to control the situation.

It took RFS and Roads and Maritime Services until 8pm last night to fully clear the scene and tow the vehicle and trailer back to Grafton.