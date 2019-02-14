Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Friends, Family and team mates of Warrick Stuart gathered to say farewell at his funeral service.
Friends, Family and team mates of Warrick Stuart gathered to say farewell at his funeral service. Geordi Offord
News

Tears flow as large gathering farewells Warrick Stuart

by Geordi Offord
13th Feb 2019 2:04 PM | Updated: 14th Feb 2019 4:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE were tears of laughter and sorrow as family and friends farewelled Warrick Stuart at an emotional funeral in Bundaberg this morning.

A gathering of more than 100 people joined at the Des Allen funeral chapel to pay their respects to the 21-year-old, who tragically took his own life on February 3.

Amongst the crowd of mourners was a sea of blue from Warrick's old soccer team mates at The Waves.

His older brother Jack, flanked by his parents and young brother, delivered a moving eulogy, which preceded a display of photos from Warrick's life.

 

Warrick Stuart.
Warrick Stuart. Contributed

"Warrick was a protector by nature and always looked out for his family," Jack said.

"He'd make sure I had someone to sit with at lunch and he sorted out kids bullying Ryan.

"He always made it to his mother's side if she was going to be in a crowd of strangers or people she wasn't comfortable around, he was her drive."

He went on to talk about his little brother's charm and wit, which emerged from a young age.

"His skills in charm and Warrick worshipping were moulded in prep," he said.

"A good example of this was when he broke his toe in grade 1. Almost the entire Nebo School of approximately 70 or 80 students lined up to help Warrick carry his bag."

He described Warrick as living a "gypsy lifestyle" moving to Townsville, Victoria and the Gold Coast to follow his passions.

"He was always on an adventure," he said.

"His latest idea was to get his licences and become an ice road trucker and go off with his dad.

"His latest and longest lasting craze was surfing, he unlike the rest of his immediate family, loved the beach.

"He grew his hair and got a nose ring and acquired three surfboards to look and be the part."

Jack said Warrick was a talented footballer.

"His wandering feet also allowed him to play for the Northern Fury, the Fire in the Sunny Coast and the Warragul Warriors in Victoria," Jack said.

"But the team he loved and who were his family were The Waves, he always came home in time for the soccer season to start.

"Mum would pretend it was for her, but it was for the team."

At the end of the service a guard of honour was held as a final farewell.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

More Stories

bundaberg soccer the waves warrick stuart
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Two men jailed over escape attempt from Grafton court cells

    premium_icon Two men jailed over escape attempt from Grafton court cells

    Crime AFTER two men were refused bail in Grafton Local Court in January, desperation got the better of them as they tried to make a break for it

    Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    premium_icon Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    Council News The $1.4 million project has received backlash from some residents

    Help Zac through life-changing surgery

    premium_icon Help Zac through life-changing surgery

    People and Places A Yamba family are grateful for community support for their son

    Man jailed for perverting the course of justice

    premium_icon Man jailed for perverting the course of justice

    Crime Calls from prison made to pressure victim to sign false declaration