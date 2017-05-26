Tears, hugs and humour to farewell Neville Lollback

The coffin containing Grafton identity Neville Lollback is carried down the steps of Christ Church Cathedral after a moving farewell witnessed by hundreds of mourners.

THE CONGREGATION that gathered outside Grafton's Christ Church Cathedral after the funeral service for Neville Lollback spoke volumes for the way they felt about their family member, colleague and friend.

After a moving service, the crowd that packed the cathedral to overflowing stuck around to hug and talk and laugh and cry as they recalled Mr Lollback's life.

His son, Braydon, delivered a eulogy packed with wisdom and humour that told of a man who lived his life passionately whether it was a home with his family, working as a nurse at Grafton Base Hospital or indulging in his favourite sports fishing and hockey.

Braydon spoke of a man who set an example family, friends and workmates tried to follow.

"His colleagues from the hospital have told us they try to be more like him in regards to their work," he said.

"He inspired (his daughter) Tiarn to pursue her nursing career and become a third generation Lollback nurse, a feat which dad and all of us could be be more impressed with."

Mr Lollback's sporting life was packed with success both on the playing field as a representative hockey player for NSW and Grafton and as an inspiration hundreds of others he coached in a variety sport.

He always exhorted his family to be good sports and set an outstanding example at most times.

Braydon recalled an instance at a veteran's tournament when an onfield dispute was settled in the "old fashioned way", which left the role model with some embarrassing explaining after he was sent off for the rest of the game.

During the service the mourners learned the wisdom hidden in the words of A A Milne's children's stories about Winnie the Pooh and his friends.

"How lucky we are to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard."