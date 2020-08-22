Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A technical error has meant some COVID test referrals made by some GPs may not have been properly processed.
A technical error has meant some COVID test referrals made by some GPs may not have been properly processed.
Health

Technical errors impact COVID tests

by Kasey Wilkins
22nd Aug 2020 11:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TECHNICAL error has meant some COVID test requested by Tasmanian GPs were not processed.

State Health Commander Katherine Morgan-Wicks said on Saturday any Tasmanian referred for a COVID test by their GP in the past few days, and has yet to receive further contact, should contact the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.

"A technical error has affected the GP referral system for the Tasmanian Department of Health coronavirus testing clinics, and referrals made between Thursday August 20 and yesterday have been properly processed, and test bookings may not have been made for some patients within the normal timeframes," she said.

"The Department has also notified GPs and requested that they re-process any referrals that may have been affected."

GP referrals to Department of Health testing clinics are the only GP referrals that have been impacted.

"The Department sincerely apologies to any patients who have been affected by this issue, which has now been resolved," Ms Morgan-Wicks said.

kasey.wilkins@news.com.au

Originally published as Technical errors impact Tasmanian COVID tests

coronavirus

Just In

    Victoria records 182 new cases

    Victoria records 182 new cases
    • 22nd Aug 2020 10:56 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'I’ve got goosebumps thinking about this right now'

        Premium Content 'I’ve got goosebumps thinking about this right now'

        News Julie O’Shea has one thing to say to Clarence Valley residents. Watch her video message here.

        ‘Premier just doesn’t care about North Coast’, MP

        Premium Content ‘Premier just doesn’t care about North Coast’, MP

        News THE NSW Premier could be doing more to help people disadvantaged by the QLD border...

        ‘HIT ME IN THE FACE’: Mayor questions Grafton-centric plan

        Premium Content ‘HIT ME IN THE FACE’: Mayor questions Grafton-centric plan

        Council News It contains council’s strategic direction for the ensuing years, and mayor is...

        PHOTOS: Man escapes death after head-on crash into tree

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Man escapes death after head-on crash into tree

        News A man has been injured after his vehicle smashed head-on into a tree