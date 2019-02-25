'Technical' results could piece together doctor's last hours
Caloundra CIB Detective Senior Constable Russell Connor said police were awaiting new analysis which could show if her missing mobile phone was active after her death on February 14.
"We are doing a few things behind the scenes," he said.
Dr Diessel was four weeks into her new role at Sunshine Coast University Hospital when her body was found by a surfer at Dicky Beach.
Police believe she drowned after getting into trouble during a night-time swim.
While her phone still hasn't been located, police believed it may have been washed away with the rising tide.
Preliminary autopsy results of Dr Diessel's body returned last week with "no alarming" results.
Snr Cont Connor said detectives were awaiting further toxicology results.
"These take a while to come back so we will know more in a few weeks," he said.