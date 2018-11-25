Technology to find final resting place

BARYULGIL Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC), in partnership with Virtus Heritage, have identified up to 30 previously unknown burial sites in and around the historical Baryulgil Cemetery in Northern NSW near Grafton.

The newly discovered sites include an area that reflects traditional, pre-European settlement burial practices. With Aboriginal families living in the area long before European settlement, the new sites show a change in the burial practices of local Aboriginal families as well European influence including moving away from seated or wrapped burials to the introduction of wooden caskets.

The burial sites were discovered using non-destructive, ground penetrating radar (GPR) and drone photography. GPR technology is recognised by Elders as being culturally sensitive as it does not involve disturbance of the site. Dr Sally Babidge and University of Queensland student researchers collected oral history from local Elders for the project in a voluntary capacity.

"To be able to determine the location of burial sites, after grave markers have long been moved or destroyed, is incredibly important to our community as we identify and protect the resting places of our old people,” Chair of the Land Council Scott Monaghan said.

Virtus Heritage Archaeologist Dr Mary-Jean Sutton said the number of new burial sites is actually conservative as it's possible there are more burials that have deteriorated and are unable to be definitively identified with GPR.

"The GPR imaging shows many reflections across the site possibly due to ground disturbance,” Dr Sutton said.

"We are unable to accurately determine the number of burials as it is possible these sites reflect traditional burial practices or more likely non casket or wrapped burials in blankets.”

There are at least 75 burial sites now identified within Baryulgil Cemetery including those identified from drone imagery and 45 grave sites from existing headstones. Some of the graves are marked with formal concrete lawn markers, headstones and simpler wooden crosses, as well as informal markers including star pickets and river cobbles.

Mr Monaghan said the community will seek further funding to update and maintain the cemetery for the continued use by local families.

"The work would not have been possible without the dedicated research team, volunteers and experts who assisted us with uncovering this significant piece of our history.”