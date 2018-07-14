Tee Lexus is back and raring to go on Sunday

IN THE FAMILY: Mother of Southgate trainer Cathy Chapman, Barbara, celebated her 75th birthday with a ride on racehorse Tee Lexus or 'TJ'.

IN THE FAMILY: Mother of Southgate trainer Cathy Chapman, Barbara, celebated her 75th birthday with a ride on racehorse Tee Lexus or 'TJ'.

cl 2 hcp: Southgate gelding Tee Lexus, affectionately known as TJ around the stables, is back on the track and ready to go after a nine-month spell that kept him away from the action.

The five-year-old by Chinese galloper Trotamondo will be making a roaring return in the 1100m Columbus Est Land Release Maclean CG&E Class 2 Handicap with jockey Matthew Paget taking the reins.

Trainer of Tee Lexus Cathy Chapman said Paget was chosen as he is a good jockey and works well for her.

Before his spell, this five-year-old gelding was in supreme form with two wins before taking to the paddock.

Chapman said one of the reasons for his long spell was because another horse 'slammed into him' at his last start in Grafton, where he ended up placing 11 out of 12.

"He has had a few issues with his feet, a few things have happened, but he is back and raring to go,” she said.

Chapman said his strengths are his speed on the course, where he likes to get out and get going.

Chapman's first impression when she started training him was he was a little bit small.

She said he will do his best on Sunday given the barrier 12 draw.

"He would have been a lot better if he drawn in closer but we have no control over that. They were the cards dealt,” she said.

She describes 'TJ' as a nice little gentleman and the 'nicest horse in the world'.

"He was our little lead pony, lovely natured,” she said.

His kind nature was proven when TJ was chosen for his quiet and kind personality for Barbara Chapman, Cathy's mum, who wanted to sit on a horse and have her picture taken for her birthday.

"Mum came and we put her up on TJ and had her picture and she went for a ride on the back paddock on him.”

"He was in racing that week and it didn't make a difference to him,” she said.