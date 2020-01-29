Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman was rushed to St George Hospital in a critical condition but died from her injuries. Picture: Bill Hearne
The woman was rushed to St George Hospital in a critical condition but died from her injuries. Picture: Bill Hearne
Crime

Teen arrested after stepmum’s death

29th Jan 2020 7:42 AM

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after his stepmother was fatally stabbed in Sydney's south last night.

NSW Police said a 42-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds to her back at a home about 1.30am on Wednesday.

 

The woman was rushed to St George Hospital in a critical condition but died from her injuries. Picture: Bill Hearne
The woman was rushed to St George Hospital in a critical condition but died from her injuries. Picture: Bill Hearne

 

Police at the scene. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police at the scene. Picture: Bill Hearne

She was treated by paramedics at a home on The Kingsway at Woolooware before being taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the teenager is believed to be the woman's stepson. He was arrested at the scene and taken to Sutherland Police Station.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the woman's death has begun.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks stepmum

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Million dollar day for Clarence farmers

        premium_icon Million dollar day for Clarence farmers

        News Increased drought funding comes ahead of Valley-wide meeting of primary producers

        Kangaroo Island inferno watched closely

        premium_icon Kangaroo Island inferno watched closely

        News Mixed messages prove devastating and relieving for Grafton family

        Into the minds of business owners

        premium_icon Into the minds of business owners

        News ‘Skills snapshot’ shows over half of employers raise the same issue

        DEX FILES: Youths charged with stealing

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Youths charged with stealing

        News History shows cash, ciggies, booze a fan favourite among petty crims