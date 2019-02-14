Teen bashed, left unconscious at Facebook party

A GIRL was left unconscious outside a party after a teenage girl threatened to "smash her head in" if she didn't hand over her phone and purse.

The party at Redbank Plains had been advertised on Facebook and was attended by people who did not know each other.

After fights broke out, one teenage girl decided to leave.

As the 16-year-old stood on the kerb outside, two strangers assaulted her in an attempted robbery.

Her head hit the gutter and the pair punched her multiple times in the head and face, leaving her unconscious.

One of her attackers, then aged 17, appeared before a judge in the Ipswich Children's Court and pleaded guilty to two serious offences.

Now aged 18 and a new mum, the New Zealand-born woman pleaded guilty that with the intention to steal she demanded property with threats of injury if this was not complied with; and unlawful assault causing bodily harm to a girl aged 16 at Redbank Plains on August 19, 2017.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren heard the female victim did not wish to take part in Restorative Justice in which young offenders (under the Youth Justices Act) meet face-to-face with their victims to hear how they were impacted.

Crown prosecutor Evan O'Hanlon-Rose said the offender was with a 17-year-old co-accused at the party, which spiralled out of control.

The girl also saw the fights and decided to leave.

On the pavement outside the house, the 17-year-old offender demanded the victim hand over her purse and mobile phone.

The girl was pushed from behind (by the co-accused) and fell, striking her head on the gutter.

Both females then punched her in the head and face.

Mr O'Hanlon-Rose said the victim was found unconscious by a friend and taken by ambulance to hospital.

He said the attack happened at night on a vulnerable 16-year-old girl, who received multiple blows that left her injured.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick sought a probation order, saying the defendant was now a mother who had enrolled to complete her school education.

He said she was born in New Zealand, and moved here with her parents 10 years ago.

She was now in a solid relationship and lived with her partner's parents.

"She has never been in trouble before. And instructs never again," he said.

"She acknowledges the harm she caused.

"She is now much more mature than she was when she offended."

Judge Rosengren said the courts must denounce such conduct, and she'd been told drugs had played a role.

The teenage mum was sentenced to a two-year probation order and must report to Corrective Services in Logan.

She must attend programs and cannot leave Queensland without permission. No conviction was recorded.