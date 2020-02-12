Menu
A teenage boy was airlifted to hospital after he was struck by a car while riding a bike but he later died from his injuries. Picture: TNV
Teen bike rider dies after collision with car

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
12th Feb 2020 9:08 AM
A 16-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a car while crossing a road on a bike in the state's Illawarra region on Tuesday night.

Police said the teenager was riding across Wattle Rd near Benson Ave in the Shellharbour suburb of Blackbutt when he collided with a white Nissan sedan just before 6pm.

People close by stopped to try and help the teen before ambulances arrived.

He suffered serious head and chest injuries and was taken in a critical condition by helicopter to Sydney Children's Hospital where he later died.

The 25-year-old female driver was uninjured in the crash and underwent mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Police established a crime scene and were last night investigating what happened.

