Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen shot in stomach

by Angelo Risso
6th Nov 2018 7:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man and seized a firearm after the weekend shooting of Sydney teenager.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Sunday following an incident a day earlier, when emergency services were called to a Grose Vale home to find an 18-year-old man suffering a bullet wound to the abdomen.

The suspect has been charged with discharging a firearm intending to cause grievous bodily harm, possessing an unauthorised firearm and not keeping a firearm safely, and was granted conditional bail to appear before Windsor Local Court next week.

grose vale shooting teen

Top Stories

    Ground radar turns up significant finds at cemetery

    premium_icon Ground radar turns up significant finds at cemetery

    Politics The use of ground penetrating radar at an indigenous cemetery is turning helping solve the community solve some old issues.

    Just how hot will the Clarence get? Here's a guide

    Just how hot will the Clarence get? Here's a guide

    Weather Better get out the air conditioner. It’s going to be a sticky one

    • 6th Nov 2018 7:36 AM
    DA filed for new showroom to meet dealership demands

    premium_icon DA filed for new showroom to meet dealership demands

    News Ken Casson Motors needs upgrade to meet Mazda requirements

    Waste dumped across rural NSW for 18 years proves toxic

    premium_icon Waste dumped across rural NSW for 18 years proves toxic

    Environment Residents in rural NSW exposed to cancer-linked toxins for 18 years.

    Local Partners