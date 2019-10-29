Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Women in prison. Picture: Supplied
Women in prison. Picture: Supplied
News

Teen breaks into prison to see jailbird ex

by New York Post
29th Oct 2019 6:53 AM

A lovesick German teenager tried to break into a prison to win back his jailbird ex, according to reports.

The unidentified 18-year-old pulled a Romeo by climbing high to reach his true love - but with this teen scaling a 13-foot prison wall to get to the barred-window of his ex's cell, according to the BBC.

The half-naked teen was so devoted to the jailed girl he refused to climb down - with the fire brigade in Vechta having to use a ladder to capture him, the BBC said, citing local reports.

The heartbroken teen now faces possible charges for trespassing, according to the report.

However, it was not clear if he had any success winning back his ex, who is also 18 and reportedly dumped him shortly before his break-in bid. It was also a mystery why he took such drastic action rather than booking a prison visit, the BBC said.

The teen used a street lamp to get over the wall into the young offenders' prison - with authorities now wrapping it in barbed wire, German broadcaster NDR said, according to the BBC.

 

This story first appeared on the New York Post and has been republished here with permission.

More Stories

Show More
break-in crime jail offbeat prison

Top Stories

    87-year-old man assaulted while he slept in his bed

    premium_icon 87-year-old man assaulted while he slept in his bed

    Crime THE court heard the 87-year-old victim was "medically vulnerable" and was asleep when the assault started.

    Milat's cruel legacy leaves people in dark about loved ones

    premium_icon Milat's cruel legacy leaves people in dark about loved ones

    Opinion Milat killed more than those found in forest says investigator

    Who rocked Retrofest best...

    premium_icon Who rocked Retrofest best...

    News Check out all the winners and why this year's event was extra cool

    Vikings' season ends in agonising one-point loss to Lismore

    premium_icon Vikings' season ends in agonising one-point loss to Lismore

    Basketball Grafton lifted well but it wasn't enough to weather the Storm.