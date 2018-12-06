Teen cancer survivor helping others find bit of comfort

Tegan Kubler is a cancer survivor and has created a cancer support doll she is fundraising to produce them for kids going through cancer.

DIAGNOSED with leukaemia at 13, Tegan Kubler has lived and breathed the loneliness and isolation that comes with a childhood cancer diagnosis.

Determined to bring a ray of sunshine into the lives of children who are battling cancer, or have a loved one with cancer, the 17-year-old is launching a range of Cancer Companion Dolls.

"My own experience saw me taken out of school and away from my friends, and although I of course had my family, I still felt a certain loneliness and like I was suddenly just so different to everyone else," Tegan said.

"I wanted to create something to bring a little bit of sunshine during a dark time.

"I created these dolls to try and lessen the pain that I myself felt, and that I never want other children in the same situation to feel."

Tegan said she designed the dolls with the hope children will look at them and think 'you are just like me'.

"They have no hair, yet instead rock a colourful awareness bandanna, representing different cancers," she said.

"I also plan to launch them in both genders and all ethnicities so no child ever feels left out, as after all, cancer touches all people regardless of gender, ethnicity or age."

Tegan has launched a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the final stage of production of the first 100 dolls. "I'm hoping to get enough in the next couple of weeks so I can have the first 100 done before Christmas, so I can donate them to children who are in hospital over Christmas," she said.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/cancer-companion-dolls.