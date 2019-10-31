Menu
24 Dec 2004 - Coochiemudlo Island Mail service. Denise Foley-Burns an Australia Post parcel delivery contractor. PicMark/Cranitch profile post-box mailbox logo logos
Crime

Teen charged over bizarre parcel discovery

by Talisa Eley
31st Oct 2019 4:40 PM
A PARCEL imported from the UK attracted major police attention this month, prompting officers to pounce on a teenager at a post office this week.

The 18-year-old man is now facing charges over an alleged international drug operation based in Tweed Heads.

The man was arrested by police at Australia Post in the Tweed Mall on Wharf St yesterday following a lengthy investigation into drug importation.

Police will allege the man is linked to a package allegedly containing 124g of MDMA which was intercepted en route from the UK earlier this month.

A police search of a Semillon Court home in Tweed Heads South yesterday uncovered drug paraphernalia and electronic storage for Bitcoin currency.

The man has since been charged with one count of possess marketable quantity unlawful import border control drug and deal with the property proceeds of crime less than $100,000.

He faced Tweed Heads Local Court today and was granted conditional bail to appear again on November 11.

crime drug deal drug smuggling parcel post

