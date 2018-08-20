Menu
Teen charged over mum and baby sex attack.
Crime

Teen charged over mum and baby sex attack

by Derrick Krusche
20th Aug 2018 7:19 AM
A TEENAGER has been accused of breaking into a house and sexually attacking a young mother and her eight-month-old baby girl in the NSW Riverina.

Police officers swooped on a unit in Wagga Wagga on Saturday and arrested the 18-year-old a day after the alleged attack on Friday.

It is alleged he forced his way into the 29-year-old woman's apartment just before 5pm and sexually assaulted her.

The baby was also assaulted during the incident before the teen left the house, police said.

The woman eventually managed to alert her husband.

Police launched an investigation and raided the teen's unit on Day Street and arresting him at the scene.

He has been hit with a series of charges including aggravated break enter and commit serious indictable offence, aggravated sexual assault and choking.

He was refused bail and will appear via video link in Wagga Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.

