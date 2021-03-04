Menu
Crime

Teen cops shock fine for riding electric scooter

by Natasha Emeck
4th Mar 2021 1:12 PM
A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has been slapped with a $316 fine for riding on his personal electric scooter at the Darwin Waterfront.

Darwin mum Kathy Zaf took to Facebook to vent her frustrations after her 16-year-old son was handed a $316 fine by rangers at the Darwin Waterfront on Tuesday for riding his electric scooter.

"They told him the orange scooters were only allowed because that company has a permit, but private scooters are prohibited," she said.

"Apparently, these things have to be registered in the Northern Territory, but they actually cannot be registered, so they're only allowed to be written on like private property."

A teenager has copped a $316 fine for riding an electric scooter at the Darwin Waterfront. Picture: Facebook
Darwin Waterfront Corporation's general manager Sam Burke addressed the situation on ABC Darwin on Thursday morning.

"Personal motor scooters, other than the Neuron hire scooters, are classified as motor vehicles under Territory legislation, so they require registration," he said.

"If they're not registered, that's sort of a matter for the police and transport, but for within the Waterfront municipality, we have a rule that you cannot operate a motor vehicle within the public domain without permission.

"The Neuron scooters have permission as part of the NTG and city of Darwin trial, which we've accepted as well, but for private motor scooters, they're not allowed and subject to infringement."Mr Burke claimed the 16-year-old had also been given two pervious warnings about riding his scooter before being issued the fine.

Originally published as Teen cops shock $316 fine for riding electric scooter at waterfront

