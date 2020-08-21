Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenager is fighting for his life after the ute he was driving rolled near Toowoomba.
A teenager is fighting for his life after the ute he was driving rolled near Toowoomba.
Breaking

Teen critically injured in ute rollover

by Shiloh Payne
21st Aug 2020 8:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young man is fighting for his life after the car he was driving rolled several times in the Lockyer Valley on Friday afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on Grantham Scrub Rd in Veradilla around 4.15pm.

Intiial reports show that a white Toyota ute left the road and rolled a number of times, critically injuring a 19-year-old Helidon man.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, while a woman in the car suffered minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Teen critically injured in ute rollover

road crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WINTER WONDERLAND: Where the snow’s falling this weekend

        Premium Content WINTER WONDERLAND: Where the snow’s falling this weekend

        News If you feel like a drive, a blast of cold air will bring some snow falls over the range

        Redmen scoop up Buccaneer and ice-cream connoisseur

        Premium Content Redmen scoop up Buccaneer and ice-cream connoisseur

        Rugby Union ‘It was either keep playing or retire.’ Switch to Redmen cherry on top in...

        Fiddler on the roof-racks

        Premium Content Fiddler on the roof-racks

        Opinion We could pick up that Ikea wardrobe that’s been out of bounds since COVID closed...

        Lower Clarence favourite a sweet spot for mums

        Premium Content Lower Clarence favourite a sweet spot for mums

        People and Places Looking for somewhere to catch up with a friend over coffee and cake but without...