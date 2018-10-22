Teen disqualified from driving for 4.5 years

A PREGNANT 18-year-old will not be able to drive until 2023 after receiving a further two years and six months on top of a two-year disqualification order she received in July.

Billie-Jo Nolan pleaded guilty on Friday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to six charges including possessing drugs and utensils along with driving while disqualified.

Police intercepted Nolan driving on Talford St on August 17 at 11am. She had three grams of marijuana in a bag in her underpants and a water pipe in the boot. She had been disqualified from driving for two years on July 27.

Three days later, police were called to a hotel on Gladstone Rd after cleaners found illicit drugs in a room. When they arrived, they found Nolan in the room. She had 1.85g of marijuana and another water pipe.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said the soon-to-be 19 was 26 weeks pregnant and planned to be a full-time mother until her child is in school.

She said Nolan had been to Drug Arm for assistance with her drug problems.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Nolan to two years probation and additional two years and six months disqualification period.