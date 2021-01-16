Menu
The teenage girl was pulled unconscious from pool.
News

Teen drowns at public pool

by James Hall
16th Jan 2021 9:54 AM

A young girl has died in hospital after being pulled unconscious from a public pool on Friday afternoon in the NSW's Hunter Valley.

Emergency services were called to the Maitland Aquatic Centre about 3.30pm, when paramedics took over from lifeguards who had been performing CPR on the 13-year-old.

The girl was transferred to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a critical condition.

The girl was pulled from the pool on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps.
At 8.30pm, police confirmed the girl had died.

The identity of the 13-year-old has not been released at this stage and NSW Police are investigating the cause of the death.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Paramedics were called to the pool. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
