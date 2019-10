FILE PICTURE: A teenager has been flown to Queensland Children’s Hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

A teenager has been flown to Queensland Children's Hospital after a quad bike accident west of Brisbane left him with a critical head injury.

A rescue helicopter arrived at the private residence in Lockrose, in the Lockyer Valley, to transport a young man aged in his early teens.

He is believed to have crashed a quad bike before 12:17pm today.

The helicopter departed the scene with the child on board at 2:12pm.