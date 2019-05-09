Menu
Teen fights for life after leg amputated in farm emergency

9th May 2019 3:54 PM
Subscriber only

A WESTERN Downs teen who had his leg amputated after a horror farming accident this morning is fighting for life in hospital.

The teen was airlifted from a rural property on Tullagrie Rd in Tara to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after doctors and paramedics amputated his leg on scene.

RACQ LifeFlight reported the teen had been operating farming machinery when a cable, which was being towed, became snagged.

The service said the teen had tried to kick the cable loose and his left leg got trapped.

A friend, working on the property, called emergency services sometime before 10.30am.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services firefighters and local medical professionals were at the scene when the LifeFlight crew was called in at 10.30am.

RACQ LifeFlight and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene of the incident on the Western Downs.
The teen had been stuck for several hours when a second LifeFlight helicopter was tasked to the scene, the service reported.

"After assessing the situation and the patient's medical condition, the two LifeFlight Critical Care Doctors made the decision to perform delicate amputation surgery on the still-trapped patient," the service said in a statement.

"The in-field operation was successful, thanks to the joint efforts of LifeFlight's aeromedical teams, QAS paramedics and local physicians."

