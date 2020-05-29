Menu
A teenager has suffered sever burns to his face and body after the boat he was fishing in with two friends exploded, sending plumes of smoke into the air.
News

Teen flown to hospital after horror boat explosion

by Carla Hildebrandt
29th May 2020 2:58 PM
A teenager has suffered severe burns to his face and body from a horror boat explosion while fishing with two mates in Sydney's south.

The trio were fishing near Tom Ugly's bridge at Blakehurst when the explosion happened, causing large plumes of smoke in the area.

Emergency services arrived at the Blakehurst Marina about 10.20am to find the 19-year-old boy with burns covering his face, hands and legs.

Emergency services discuss the explosion at the marina. Picture: Liam Driver
He was flown to Concord Hospital where he is being treated by the burns unit.

His two friends were treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics, with one being transported to St George Hospital in a stable condition.

The burnt boat moored at the marina. Picture: Liam Driver
The boat fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived.

Crews are now working with port authorities to install structures around the vessel preventing oil spills.

Police are still investigating how the fire started.

NSW Ambulance inspector Iain Donaldson said the explosion was "tense". "Often with burns, the patient's condition can deteriorate over time," Mr Donaldson said. "Paramedics wanted to get there quickly and start treating the patients as soon as possible, while also ensuring the scene was safe for responding crews and bystanders."

Drivers should enter the area with caution as delays are expected along Princes Hwy, Princess Hwy.

Originally published as Teen flown to hospital after horror boat explosion

boat accident

