Teen ‘giggled’ and made video after bashing mate

CALLAGHAN Phillip Sievers beat his childhood mate unconscious on the beach.

Instead of using his phone to call for help, he pressed record on a video.

The footage captured him "giggling" and saying 'He is so f***ed up, he is lying in the dirt f***ed', crown prosecutor Jessica Guy told the Southport District Court on Monday.

The then 18-year-old turned the camera to his friend of 10 years showing him lying on the Surfers Paradise beach covered in blood and sand.

The beating came after Sievers had found out his friend has slept with his on-and-off girlfriend.

It would be about another hour, about 1am on August 27 last year, that a member of the public would find the teen crawling, vomiting and unable to stand.

A member of the public found the teen on Surfers Paradise beach crawling, vomiting and unable to stand.

The 19-year-old was rushed to hospital where he crashed and needed to be resuscitated. The teenager was left with a lacerated kidney, a fractured vertebrae and severe bruising.

Sievers had returned to a Surfers Paradise nightclub.

When questioned by friends about his bloody knuckles, he told them: "I just beat the shit out of (the victim) on the beach".

Sievers was on Monday jailed for three-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm.

The prison term will be suspended after he has served 10 months.

MORE NEWS

Man's strange behaviour after walking out of court

93kg of cannabis: The shocking find at Coast border

Ex-bikie 'passed out' in car leads to drug possession charge

"You left the complainant to fend for himself and at that early stage showed no remorse, perhaps that may be because of the intoxicated state you were in," Judge Katherine McGinness said.

"That is no excuse for your actions."

A victim impact statement tendered to the court shows the teen fears the attack will affect his ability to work in the future.

Ms Guy told the court the pair were friends for about 10 years and had a falling out over the girl.

She said they had run into each other at a Surfers Paradise nightclub and agreed to go to the beach to talk.

Callaghan Sievers returned to the nightclub after beating his friend and leaving him on the beach. Picture Glenn Hampson

The victim has no memory of what happened after they arrived at the beach.

The day after the beating Sievers messaged a mutual friend asking how the teenager was. The friends told Sievers he had put him in hospital.

Sievers replied: "Yes I know. What is his situation?"

Defence barrister James McNab, instructed by Brooke Winter Solicitors, said Sievers was "ashamed and remorseful" and had written a letter of apology.

"This is such a tragic incident and has had very tragic repercussions for a number of people," Mr McNab said.

"A young man has suffered serious injuries, my client will go to jail and two families are changed forever.

"It is a horrible and tragic situation that everyone finds themselves in today."

He said Sievers had lost his apprenticeship as a plumber.

Since the incident Sievers has completed an anger management course, been to rehabilitation and undergoing psychological counselling.

Originally published as Teen 'giggled' and made video after bashing mate