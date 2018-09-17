Teen guilty of 'unplanned, unprovoked assault on stranger'

IN COURT: Dakota Chugg, 19, pleaded guilty in an Ipswich Court to assault causing bodily harm to a sleeping man.

IN COURT: Dakota Chugg, 19, pleaded guilty in an Ipswich Court to assault causing bodily harm to a sleeping man. Contributed.

TEENAGE buddies Dakota Chugg and James Lehmann were on a night out drinking but it quickly switched to violence when at 3.30am they dropped in at a friend's house to sleep it off.

They switched on a bedroom light then began what was an unplanned and unprovoked assault on a stranger.

Both Chugg and Lehmann are alleged in a Crown prosecution case to have started kicking a man in the head after finding him and others asleep on a bedroom floor.

Dakota Chugg, 19, was convicted after he pleaded guilty to committing a burglary, assault causing bodily harm when in company of another at Ipswich on February 2 last year and unlawful assault.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer said Chugg was 17 when he committed the assaults, and had prior public nuisance offences.

Mr Anoozer said Lehmann was a friend of a female resident of the house and at 3.30am was looking for a place to sleep over when he and Chugg entered the house through an open window.

They entered a bedroom and switched on a light where four people were sleeping, a male asleep next to the female.

Chubb began kicking him.

The male suffered bruising and swelling to the right side of his head.

Chugg was sentenced to 15 months of supervised probation and must do counselling if directed. Chugg agreed he would comply.

Judge Hornmenan-Wren warned that the conditions meant Chugg could not leave the state, or travel to beaches for a summer swim that were south of Tweed Heads in NSW.