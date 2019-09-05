Menu
Colin Ivory was at Coomera Police Station today. He wants Cameron Caldwell charged with assault following an altercation at ioesco restaurant, Sanctuary Cove on Sunday night.
Crime

Teen hands himself in to police

by Talisa Eley
5th Sep 2019 8:56 AM
Police have confirmed a teenager has handed himself in to police, hours after the brother of ex-bikie Ben "Notorious" Geppert was stabbed to death in a Gold Coast dog park.

The 18-year-old Coomera man went to Coomera police station to speak with police last night, a spokeswoman said.

He is co-operating with police.

No charges have been laid.

Last night a major manhunt involving the police helicopter was underway.

Police were called to Frascott Park at Varsity Lakes about 5.40pm on Wednesday after Harrison Geppert, younger brother of former Hells Angels bikie Ben "Notorious" Geppert, suffered fatal stab wounds to his back.

ben geppert editors picks qps stabbing

