Teen hoon dodges court over 120km/h ute pursuit

A TEENAGE hoon who took police on a high speed chase down Northern Rivers back roads dodged court on Monday, forcing a magistrate to issue an arrest warrant.

Lane Andrew Ryan, 18, of Casino, was due to face Lismore Local Court on Monday to be sentenced for failing to stop during a police pursuit, two counts of exceeding the speed limit by 30km/h, and other charges.

About 2am on Tuesday October 9 police were patrolling Ballina Rd in Goonellabah when they watched Ryan speed past in an orange Ford Falcon ute, driving an estimated 100km/h.

Police did a u-turn and caught up with Ryan but after they activated their lights and siren he failed to stop and instead accelerated away towards Lismore at high speed.

The officers followed Ryan as he turned into High St at Lismore Heights and sped down back streets into the Lismore CBD, eventually turning right on to Woodlawn Rd through North Lismore.

As they continued the pursuit down Woodlawn Rd and on to Numulgi Rd, Ryan's passenger started to chuck objects at them from the window including glass bottles and a fuel container.

Police managed to dodge the items and continued the chase, with Ryan reaching speeds of 120km/h.

From Numulgi Rd he turned the orange ute on to Duncan Rd, then Hunters Hill Rd and on to Corndale Rd.

His passenger continued to throw objects from the car at the police, while Ryan was seen driving the ute on to the wrong side of the road.

Fortunately there was no other cars on the road during the chase.

As police approached 440 Corndale Rd at Corndale, the Ryan activated the Falcon's hazard lights and pulled over, stopping on the kerb.

Police approached the 18-year-old and confirmed he had never held a licence.

He was charged with police pursuit, not stop - drive recklessly, two counts of fail to comply with request or signal to stop, reckless driving, two counts of exceeding speed limit by 30kmh, and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.

Since the arrest warrant was issued, Ryan has been taken into custody by police.

He was due to face Lismore Local Court on Thursday over the conviction as well as a prior shoplifting charge.