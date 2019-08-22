Menu
News

Teen hospitalised after ‘falling’ from car

by Emily Halloran
22nd Aug 2019 9:20 AM
A TEENAGE girl has been hospitalised after she fell out of a car at a busy train station on the Gold Coast this morning.

Paramedics were called to the Varsity Lakes Train Station, on Station Parade, about 7.40am.

It was first believed the 17-year-old girl had been hit by a car but it was later confirmed by Queensland Ambulance Service she had "fallen".

The fall has left her with leg, pelvis and facial injuries.

She has been transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

