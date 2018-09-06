Menu
Action from the Ipswich U12's versus Charleville zone 4 rugby league carnival at Briggs Road.Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times
Sport

Teen hospitalised after footy tackle goes wrong

Shayla Bulloch
by
6th Sep 2018 7:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12pm: A spokesperson from Rockhampton Hospital gave an update on the injured teenager this morning after he was hurt in a tackle on the footy field. 

The spokeswoman said the teen was discharged from hospital last night.

A TEENAGER was taken to hospital last night after he was injured in a tackle at a Rockhampton footy field.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported crews were called to the Lion Creek Rd football field around 6.33pm where a boy was "not alert".

A spokeswoman from QAS said the teenage boy was injured in a tackle while playing footy.

Paramedics arrived at Victoria Park a short time later where the boy had a "possible head injury".

He was taken to Rockhamtpon Hospital in a stable condition.

More details to come on the condition of the young boy today.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

