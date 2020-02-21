Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A student in their early teens was taken to hospital yesterday.
A student in their early teens was taken to hospital yesterday.
Education

Student hospitalised after schoolyard confrontation

Ashley Pillhofer
21st Feb 2020 10:14 AM | Updated: 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STUDENT was taken to hospital after a physical confrontation at a Mackay school.

Paramedics were called to Mackay North State High about 8.30am yesterday where a patient in their early teens had sustained injuries to their head, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

An Education Queensland spokesman said the physical altercation involved two students.

The spokesman said school staff immediately contacted QAS as a "precaution".

"One student was transported to hospital by QAS for precautionary observation accompanied by a teacher as no contact could be made with the student's guardian," he said.

Mackay parents have raised concerns about a culture of student violence at schools across the region.

Footage allegedly showing a series of fights at Mackay North State High School was uploaded to a YouTube account named 'Mackay Fights' late last year.

The Education Queensland spokesman said the students were dealt with in line with the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan.

"Mackay North State High School is committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment," he said.

"Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students, staff or others in the school community is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority.

"Mackay North State High School will continue to work diligently to promote safe and respectful interactions between students and maintain a safe learning environment for everyone in their school community."

More Stories

Show More
mackay north state high school mackay school fight mackay schools queensland department of education
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Battle between bureaucracies over razor wire could cost you $35,000

        premium_icon Battle between bureaucracies over razor wire could cost you...

        News The NSW Department of Education could force Clarence Valley ratepayers to cough up almost $35,000 to remove razor wire on a fence adjoining a local high school.

        Bringing the best of the south to South Grafton

        premium_icon Bringing the best of the south to South Grafton

        News The latest southern-style chicken outlet arrives in the Clarence

        OUR SAY: Time for men to take responsibility

        premium_icon OUR SAY: Time for men to take responsibility

        Opinion It’s time for men to lead on the issue of toxic masculinity

        Historic property hits the market for first time in four decades

        premium_icon Historic property hits the market for first time in four...

        News The 2020 Clarence Valley real estate season is off to a flying start this year