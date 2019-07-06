Teen killed in Childers crash, two more in serious condition

Police are investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old near Childers.

THE Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Childers overnight.

Initial investigations show about 6.30pm, a car travelling north on the Bruce Highway collided with a car travelling south, near the intersection of Old Creek Creek Rd.

Police have confirmed an 18-year-old Sippy Downs man, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two other men, both aged 18, who were travelling in the same car were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A 40-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman, who were passengers in the second vehicle, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 56-year-old male driver of the second vehicle was not physically injured in the crash.

Investigators are seeking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam vision to contact police.

It's the second serious crash near Childers along the Bruce Highway this week.

On Tuesday a 65-year-old man was left with critical injuries after his car slammed into a truck that had jack-knifed and rolled across both lanes of the highway near Apple Tree Creek.

