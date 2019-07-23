Teen killed crossing intersection touched by CBD attack

A teenager was hit and killed by a car on the Ringwood Bypass

A teenager was hit and killed by a car on the Ringwood Bypass

THE boy killed while crossing a busy intersection in Ringwood yesterday lost his grandfather in the 2017 Flinders St car attack.

Jackson May Crocaris, 14, from Epping, died when he was struck by a grey Hyundai hatchback at the intersection of Ringwood St and Ringwood Bypass near Eastland Shopping Centre before 4.30pm.

Speaking from her home, his grieving mother, Freda May, said her boy never recovered from the sudden and cruel death of his "pop" Antonios Crocaris.

Mr Crocaris, 83, died and 16 others were injured when Saeed Noori, 37, ploughed a SUV into pedestrians in the heart of the city in December, 2017.

"Jackson never came to terms with the death of his grandad and how it occurred," said Ms May.

A heartbreaking tragedy is unfolding tonight, with a teenager killed on the Ringwood bypass. @GeorgiaComensol #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/dsADmedwGP — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) July 22, 2019

7NEWS stills of a teenager hit by a car and killed on Ringwood Bypass.

"He just fell in a heap after that. It had a major traumatic impact in his life."

She said Jackson was a "beautiful boy" who was trying to turn his life around.

He was due to celebrate his 15th birthday on Sunday - but insisted his mum not spend her money on him.

"He had such a loveable nature. He was friendly … always looking out for the underdog. There was not a mean bone in his body," his mother said.

Jackson would regularly travel into the CBD to visit the tram stop where his beloved grandfather was killed.

Just days ago he told his mother how he longed to play Uno with his grandfather, or help him in his vegetable patch.

"He idolised his grandfather. He saw him once a week," Ms May said.

Jackson May Crocaris was hit and killed in Ringwood. Picture: Supplied

Her son was dealt another harsh blow last November, when Pellegrini's Espresso Bar co-owner Sisto Malaspina was knifed to death by terrorist Hassan Khalif Shire Ali in Bourke St.

She said Jackson would visit Sisto, who he called pappou, for juice and toasties.

"Jackon was devastated. It was all too much," said Ms May.

She said her only son was challenged by "layer upon layer of trauma" but that she was proud of all he had achieved.

"He was a teenage kid with all the bravado but he was still a little boy," she said.

Jackson went to the gym and was given a left to the eastern suburbs before his death.

His mother learnt he had been killed when three police officer knocked on her door about 6.15pm.

"I am gutted. He was my life," she said.

The circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be determined.

The female driver who stopped to assist at the scene has been exonerated of any wrongdoing, and will not face charges.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

@AneekaSimonis