Teen model dead after night of drugs and sex

POLICE in Florida are investigating after an aspiring 18-year-old model was found dead in a doctor's home following a night of partying, sex, drugs and alcohol.

Olya Langille died of an accidental overdose on March 26, an autopsy stated. Fentanyl, cocaine, Xanax and ecstasy were discovered in her system, NBC Miami reported.

Ms Langille's body was discovered at Dr Naval Parikh's Fort Lauderdale apartment. Dr Parikh, who works at Broward Health's emergency room, told investigators he met the woman at Blondies, a sports bar, where they had a few drinks and went back to his place.

The two then proceeded to "snort cocaine, smoke marijuana and had consensual sex" at Dr Parikh's apartment before falling asleep.

The 41-year-old told investigators he left the bed to sleep on the couch but heard the woman snoring around 3am. However, at 9am, he called authorities after he found Ms Langille unresponsive.

Investigators found "several small zip-lock bags containing suspected cocaine and/or heroin, and a suspected drug pipe" in a bedside table of the doctor's master bedroom where Ms Langille was found dead and nude in the bed.

Fort Lauderdale police said they do not suspect foul play was involved in the model's death. However, her family and friends believe the sex between Ms Langille and Dr Parikh was not consensual.

Olya Langille, left, died of an accidental overdose at Dr. Naval Parikh’s, right, apartment.

"I'm still having a hard time grasping all the sadness and all the upset that we've had in her family and my own family because of her loss," Leslie Maxson, a friend of Ms Langille's, told NBC Miami.

Ms Langille's social media posts showed she was partying with friends during the weekend of her death.

"He [Dr Parikh] had the responsibility to take care of her and make sure she was OK," Ms Maxson said.

Broward Health released a statement regarding its employee and the investigation.

"We take these allegations very seriously and have arranged alternative coverage for this physician's patients pending further investigation," the statement read.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and has been republished with permission.