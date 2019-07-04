Menu
Teenager's joyride with a stolen car
Crime

Teen mum blasted for joy ride with ‘drop kicks’

by TESS IKONOMOU
4th Jul 2019 2:53 PM
A WOMAN who livestreamed herself and a group of people in a car stolen from a Mount Louisa mother has been chastised for her choices.

Jemma Johnstone, 19, was sentenced to 50 hours community service after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle when she fronted Townsville Magistrates Court today.

Footage obtained by the Townsville Bulletin which was livestreamed on Johnstone's Facebook profile page, shows a group of people in the car, laughing and swearing, with a man driving it.

The court heard on June 26, a white Mazda CX-3 was stolen from a Mount Louisa home.

It was then found at a property on Spruce St in Kirwan about 9am that morning.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Felicity Nalder said the burglary happened when a group of offenders, which did not include Johnstone, broke into the home and stole the car.

Sgt Nalder said Johnstone's fingerprint was found on the steering wheel of the car.

The court heard while Johnstone wasn't involved with the theft, she hopped into the car which had pulled over next to her, handing over cigarettes and a coke.

Defence lawyer Margaret Crowther said Johnstone had been drinking the night of her offending and was drug affected.

Magistrate Peter Smid responded "it's all her choice, that's not my choice," referring to her choices.

Mr Smid chastised Johnstone for going out drinking when she had a young child.

"That's what happens when you hang out with drop kicks," Mr Smid said.

The woman sat in the dock with her head bowed.

No conviction was recorded.

Outside court, Rachel McCulloch, 30, of Mount Louisa had previously told the Bulletin she began "hyperventilating and broke down crying" when she realised she her car had been stolen.

She said her handbag containing her purse, ID and many of her cards were also taken.

"I was really sad for the first day, I'm trying not to think about it," Ms McCulloch said.

Ms McCulloch's eight-year old daughter Lily and partner Cam, 39, were upstairs sleeping at the time of the incident.

