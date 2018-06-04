Teen in jail for rape of 12yo girl

A FAR Northern teen has been jailed for five years for raping a 12-year-old girl.

The incident happened in Cairns in October 2016 when the child was staying overnight at the defendantâ€™s home.

The Cairns District Court was told that she had been sleeping when the defendant, then 17, moved her to another room of the house and raped her. He had smoked cannabis earlier that day.

Now 18, he pleaded guilty to rape. The five-year sentence will be suspended after serving 18 months. The teen has already spent 426 days in custody and has been sexually assaulted while on remand.

He cannot be named because under new Youth Justice reforms that came into effect this year he was also juvenile when he committed the offence. The court was told it was not an early plea as the victim had to give evidence after the matter had initially been set for trial.