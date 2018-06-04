Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Child abuse Townsville generic image.
Child abuse Townsville generic image.
Crime

Teen in jail for rape of 12yo girl

by Janessa Ekert
4th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAR Northern teen has been jailed for five years for raping a 12-year-old girl.

The incident happened in Cairns in October 2016 when the child was staying overnight at the defendantâ€™s home.

The Cairns District Court was told that she had been sleeping when the defendant, then 17, moved her to another room of the house and raped her. He had smoked cannabis earlier that day.

Now 18, he pleaded guilty to rape. The five-year sentence will be suspended after serving 18 months. The teen has already spent 426 days in custody and has been sexually assaulted while on remand.

He cannot be named because under new Youth Justice reforms that came into effect this year he was also juvenile when he committed the offence. The court was told it was not an early plea as the victim had to give evidence after the matter had initially been set for trial.

paedophilia rape sex crime

Top Stories

    DA needed for small rural acreage

    premium_icon DA needed for small rural acreage

    Council News Do you have a small acreage under 40ha? You better read this before it's too late

    Clubs have more room to move with pool development

    Clubs have more room to move with pool development

    News SWIMMING clubs to benefit from improved storage facility.

    Vigilance the key in whooping cough fight

    Vigilance the key in whooping cough fight

    Health Be on the lookout for this disease

    Have you seen Bender?

    Have you seen Bender?

    News A popular Nymboida mailbox disappears

    • 4th Jun 2018 7:00 AM

    Local Partners