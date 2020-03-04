Menu
Emergency services on the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Maclean
Teen in serious condition after Maclean crash

Jarrard Potter
4th Mar 2020 5:55 PM
A TEENAGER has been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition this afternoon after a car crashed into a tree.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash near Cameron St, Maclean, about 5pm.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded to the crash, and at the scene the aircraft Critical Care paramedic and doctor treated a 16-year-old female for multiple injuries.

The woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Live Traffic NSW indicates Cameron St is closed in both directions, with emergency services still on the scene. Motorists should use Yamba Rd to get to and from Maclean.

