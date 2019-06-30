Teen seriously injured after bike stunt goes terribly wrong

The RACQ CQ Rescue team airlifted a seriously injured motorbike rider from a property at Pentland, west of Clermont, on Saturday evening.

A TEENAGE boy has been airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital after a motorcycle stunt went terribly wrong last night.

About 7.30pm, the Mackay-based RACQ CQ Rescue was tasked to attend a cattle property about 183km north-west of Clermont, where the teenager had been seriously injured.

It is believed the 17-year-old was performing a wheel stand when he hit a log on the property and was thrown violently from the bike.

As the property was so far away, located in the Pentland district about 150km from Aramac, the rescue helicopter had to refuel in Clermont before arriving on scene and landing in a grassy clearing just before 10.30pm.

It took the flying trauma team, with a doctor and Critical Care Paramedic on board, about 40 minutes to stabilise the patient who had suffered serious shoulder and hip injuries including fractures, and prepare him for the long flight to hospital.

The helicopter departed the property with the teenager and his mother on board about 11.15pm and, after flying 180km south-east to refuel the aircraft in Clermont again, Rescue 412 arrived at Mackay Base Hospital about 1.45am with the patient in a stable condition. RACQ CQ Rescue then returned to base in Mackay just after 2am.

In just the past few days, the RACQ CQ Rescue team has flown an incredible 3000km. Since Tuesday, the team has transported seven patients to hospital.

Their missions included an eight-hour, 1000km task to transport a critically injured man from St Lawrence to Townsville on Tuesday night as well as transferring a patient from Rockhampton hospital to Mackay on Friday evening.

RACQ CQ Rescue has also flown patients from Dysart, Clermont and Proserpine and earlier yesterday, and transported a woman to Mackay Base Hospital who had suffered suspected spinal injuries in an aussie rules match at Moranbah.