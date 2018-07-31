Menu
Kyland Clark was injured while doing the ‘Hot Water Challenge’. Picture: WXIN via CNN
Teen seriously injured in ‘Hot Water Challenge’

by Jackie Salo
31st Jul 2018 10:15 AM

A DANGEROUS new social media challenge left a 15-year-old boy in the US seriously burned, according to reports.

Kyland Clark, from Indianapolis, said he was left with second-degree burns when a friend pulled a prank on him last week as part of the "Hot Water Challenge," news station WXIN reported.

Before the incident, Kyland and the pal looked up the social media craze on YouTube and decided to try the challenge, according to the news station.

While the teen was sleeping, his friend reportedly dumped boiling water on him, causing serious burns on his back, chest and face.

"My skin just fell off my chest, and then I looked in the mirror and I had skin falling off here and, on my face," Kyland told the news station.

The teen was admitted to a local hospital, where he remained under treatment for a week. However, doctors reportedly told Kyland that his skin will take several months to heal.

"To see my baby, all burned up like that, it was heartbreaking," his mum Andrea Clark told WXIN.

The family is now speaking out about the dangers of the challenge.

"There's a limit to what you should do in a challenge and what you shouldn't," the teen said. "Don't take it overboard."

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and is reproduced with permission.

