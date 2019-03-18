Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coast police are pleading for people to change their violent ways after a spike in assaults across the region. Photo: FILE
Coast police are pleading for people to change their violent ways after a spike in assaults across the region. Photo: FILE FILE
Crime

Teen stabbed, dropped at hospital lucky to survive

Shayla Bulloch
by
18th Mar 2019 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER is "lucky to be alive" after he was stabbed multiple times and dropped off at hospital by a mystery driver.

About 2.30am on Saturday morning, a 19-year-old man was found at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital emergency department with multiple bleeding stab wounds to his body.

He was dropped at the hospital by a man in his 20s driving a small white hatchback car before he drove away.

The teenager required emergency surgery and is in a stable condition at hospital.

Sunshine Coast detectives hope to speak to the victim this morning about the incident and urge anyone with information to contact police.

More Stories

stabbing sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police sunshine coast univeristy hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Australia's most future-proof tradie jobs

    premium_icon REVEALED: Australia's most future-proof tradie jobs

    Careers FOUR blue collar industries have been forecast for high job growth, so if you’re considering a career change you may want to pick one of these.

    • 18th Mar 2019 11:56 AM
    POLL: Should Fraser Anning be ousted from Parliament?

    POLL: Should Fraser Anning be ousted from Parliament?

    Politics Should Anning stay or go? Cast your vote now

    • 18th Mar 2019 11:25 AM
    Crowe sends his thoughts to Grafton

    Crowe sends his thoughts to Grafton

    News Our star neighbour expresses his views on Friday's terrorist attack

    Social media response to attack: The good, the bad, the ugly

    Social media response to attack: The good, the bad, the ugly

    News The DEX Facebook page was inundated with messages of support