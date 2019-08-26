Menu
A teenager will face court today following an alleged stabbing north of Coffs over the weekend.
News

Teen stabbed in a forest north of Coffs Harbour

Janine Watson
26th Aug 2019 4:15 PM
A TEENAGER will face court today following an alleged stabbing north of Coffs Harbour.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday ( the early hours of Sunday morning), police were called to the Wedding Bells State Forest, Bucca, following reports a man had been wounded.

Police have been told an 18-year-old man had been stabbed in the abdomen and arm with what's believed to be a knife.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District arrived a short time later and arrested a 16-year-old boy.

He was charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail to face a children's court today.

