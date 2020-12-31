Menu
Seven men remain on the run after stabbing a teenager and smashing another teen over the head with a hammer during a horror home invasion.
Crime

Teen stabbed in horror home invasion

by Erin Lyons
31st Dec 2020 9:59 AM

Police are on the hunt for a group of men behind a terrifying home invasion in Sydney's northwest.

Seven men were armed with an axe, knife, hammer and gun when they broke into a home on Purser Avenue, Castle Hill, about 1am Thursday.

They threatened six occupants before stabbing an 18-year-old man in the stomach several times.

Officers were told the men demanded property from the people inside.

A seventh occupant, a 17-year-old boy, was in the backyard at the time and was smashed across the head with a hammer.

The group stole six mobile phones before damaging the home and fleeing the scene in a car.

Paramedics treated the injured men at the scene before they were rushed to Westmead Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Detectives launched a widescale land and air search for the seven men who remain on the run.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police will address the media with more information later on Thursday.

