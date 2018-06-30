Menu
Polic are believed to be talking to a person over a Mooloolaba stabbing.
Crime

Teen stabbed in Mooloolaba street attack

by Damian Bathersby
30th Jun 2018 8:33 AM
A TEENAGER has been taken to hospital after being stabbed during an altercation in a Mooloolaba street overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the 17-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the back in an incident in Elanora Ave about 12.25am Saturday.

The stabbing happened in the street but there was no information on whether the attack was random or the victim knew his attacker.

Police are believed to be talking to another person over the incident.

The injured teenager was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

