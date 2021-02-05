Teen star reveals ’perfect’ girlfriend

JoJo Siwa has revealed she has a "beautiful" girlfriend who gave her the courage to come out to fans.

The teen singer and YouTuber chatted with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she gushed about her "super encouraging" partner, who prompted Siwa, 17, to share her truth with followers.

Her comments come just two weeks after the former Dance Moms star came out in an Instagram live video, and a month after she tweeted a picture of herself wearing a shirt that read "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever" - thus confirming speculation over her sexuality.

JoJo Siwa told Jimmy Fallon she has a girlfriend.

Siwa, who has a net worth of $18 million, told Fallon that she felt emboldened to share the image while filming with a group of LGBTQ+ TikTokers called Pride House, assuming the collaboration would "out" her anyway.

"I don't really mind because it is true, I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world," said the influencer, who boasts 12.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

"One day I was on FaceTime with my girlfriend … and I was like, 'I kind of just want to post this picture on my (Instagram) Story'.

"She was super encouraging, she was like, 'do it' and I was like, 'all right' and I did it … (then I went) back to FaceTiming with her."

Siwa did not reveal who her girlfriend was.

RELATED: JoJo Siwa addresses backlash over inappropriate game

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

The Boomerang singer fessed up to teasing her sexuality on social media, such as a TikTok featuring her dancing to Lady Gaga's Born This Way - a move that helped her gauge how fans might react to the big reveal.

Thankfully, fans have been overwhelmingly supportive, but Siwa admitted it was a "really big risk."

"If I lost everything that I've created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love, I don't want it," she said.

“But if I lost everything that I’ve created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love, I don’t want it.” @ItsJoJoSiwa explains the risk of coming out publicly, but then emphasizes how happy she is that she did! 🌈❤️#FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/LhU0RYzpXH — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) February 4, 2021

Siwa also confessed that she had been crying just before her Tonight Show appearance, but they were tears of joy.

"I'm just so happy because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world and it makes my heart so happy."

Siwa, who has a popular YouTube channel where she shares videos from her everyday life, shot to fame on Dance Moms in 2015, before launching her successful solo singing career in 2016.

Renowned for wearing big, colourful bows in her hair, Siwa embarked on her first major concert tour in North America, the UK and Australia in 2019.

She was included on Time's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.

This story originally appeared on NY Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Teen star reveals 'perfect' girlfriend