Teen vandals deface community centre, abuse staff

North Shore Community Centre was the recent target of vandalism. The graffiti has been done in shoe polish, which is impossible to remove. Shannon Embery

THE heart of the Mudjimba community has been hit hard in a recent attack on the North Shore Community Centre and its staff.

On October 30 the centre was vandalised, leaving centre co-ordinator Shannon Embery deflated.

The centre's staff and volunteers have also been verbally abused by a group of teenagers.

"In the last school holidays a few kids, I don't know whether they were bored or up to no good, but a group of 13 to 16-year-olds started to get together out back because someone passed on our Wi-Fi password," she said. "At first we thought we would love to encourage the youth to hang out and kept a close eye on them.

"Then we started to notice toilet paper getting thrown around toilets, funny faces being pulled at the yoga teachers. The music got louder, the swearing got louder, several volunteers got chased out - the kids were grabbing onto their cars with their scooters.

"On the eve of Halloween I had asked them to leave - they turned around and called me an 'effin slut."

Ms Embery returned the next day to find their courtyard, designed as a space for the community to share, covered in graffiti.

The vandals used a substance made of shoe polish which has been near impossible to remove.

"We have events every weekend and we've now got a big clean-up ahead," Ms Embery said. "On daily basis we're showing the centre to people hosting events, it's affecting people wanting to book the centre."

"Every time we have any kind of vandalism it really puts on hold the valuable community work that we can do."

Since the attack, the community has banded together to find a solution to the problem they have seen growing in their town.

"Since I posted on Facebook a lot of the community has come forward saying 'this happened in my area',," Ms Embery said.

"The community is starting to talk about getting together for a community meeting.

"Why are these kids acting like this? As a community we need to look at where this is coming from, what's happening at home, what help they may need."

Coolum Police Sergeant Mark Wright said police attended another incident with a group of juveniles on the same evening at the centre.

"We're looking at a group and we believe it's highly likely they were involved," he said, adding the community could help address the problem.

"People nowadays have phones with cameras," he said. "If we can get footage or a video it makes it much easier to identify. Kids are roaming the streets all night - be aware of where your kids are."

"People can be a bit reluctant and scared but the more help we get from the community, the better we can address the problem."

Ms Embrey said the centre had been flooded with offers of help since the incident and she was extremely thankful to all volunteers.

"It's heart-warming to see how much the community has helped."

If you see any incidents, contact Coolum Police on 54402777 or Crimestoppers on 1800333000.